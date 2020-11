Comedian John Sessions, who is best known for his work on TV shows Spitting Image, Have I Got News For You and Whose Line Is It Anyway? has died at the age of 67. According to his agent, he died after suffering a heart attack on Monday and died at home. John began his incredible […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper