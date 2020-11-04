



President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are squaring off for what could be a legal battle for the White House, running neck-and-neck in the electoral vote count, and several battleground states still in play on Wednesday. As it stands, there are six states still left uncalled, including major prizes such as Pennsylvania and […]

Biden at 248 electoral votes, Trump at 214: US media





Source: Guardian Newspaper