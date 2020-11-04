Chelsea's Havertz tests positive for coronavirus





Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has gone into self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus. Havertz’s Covid-19 test was revealed after the German was missing from Chelsea’s squad for their Champions League clash with Rennes at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. “Frank Lampard has confirmed Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19,” a statement on Chelsea’s website […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper