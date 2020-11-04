Government stakes N93b to meter 900K customers in Abuja, others  





The Federal Government said it will offer the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) N93 billion to meter almost a million customers in the Federal Capacity Territory (FCT) and other states in the North central zone. The project, which comes under the National Free Mass Programme, is expected to be funded by the Central Bank of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper