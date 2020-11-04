INEC budgets N1 billion for commencement of voter registration in 2021 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said it will require about one billion naira to commence voter registration in 2021.

INEC chairman Professor Mahmoud Yakubu made the disclosure while presenting the commission’s budget to the Nigerian Senate.

“For continuous voter registration, the Commission intend to resume voter registration in the first quarter of 2021,” Yakubu said.

“And once we resume, it will be continuous for one and half years, at least until six months to the next general election. In other words, the Commission is not going to resume voter registration for a week, two weeks or a month but we are working out the details”

Yakubu told the Senate that the number of court cases that arose from the 2019 general election had risen to 1700.

Yakubu informed the Senate that “Each time anyone goes to court, INEC is joined, but we have to hire lawyers to defend us. We are not paying fantastic fee, we are applying Federal Ministry of…