Ivory Coast govt accuses opposition of ‘plotting against state’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pascal Affi NGuessan

Ivorian Opposition spokesman and candidate Pascal Affi N’Guessan (R) speaks during a press conference to call for ‘civilian transition’ in Ivory Coast on November 1, 2020 in Abidjan. – The final results of the election are expected on the night of November 1, 2020. The tense election in French-speaking West Africa’s top economy is the latest test for a region where Guinea and Tanzania are caught up in post-election disputes, Nigeria is emerging from widespread unrest and Mali suffered a coup. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

The Ivory Coast authorities on Tuesday accused the opposition of “plotting against the authority of the state” after it had vowed to set up a “transitional government” following disputed presidential elections.

“The government has asked the Abidjan public prosecutor for the authors and accomplices of these offences to be brought to justice,” Justice Minister Sansan Kambile told a press conference.

He made the announcement hours after…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

