Nerves set in for Biden supporters gathered at White HouseWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Several hundred Joe Biden supporters rallied near the White House Tuesday, but by nightfall a festive atmosphere was giving way to nervous tension as people fixed their attention on giant screens showing disappointing early results.

As a succession of battleground states fell to President Donald Trump, Democratic party voters in the overwhelmingly blue capital Washington put on brave faces and said they were preparing to dig in for a long haul.

“We wanted to come out to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, hoping for a celebration,” said Tammi Girgenti, a 51-year-old retired government official, adding: “I’m a little disappointed with Florida, that’s my home state.”

“I’m feeling okay, a little bit nervous and a little apprehensive, but I think Biden can squeeze it out by the end of the night or tomorrow or the next day,” she laughed.

Biden seemed to be up in…