Nigerian students, others qualify for global final of Huawei ICT competition | The Guardian Nigeria News

Students from Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, and South Africa have come out tops in the Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa ICT Competition.

Teams from these four countries, along with counterparts from Kenya, Lesotho, Mauritius and Zambia have qualified to compete with students from around the world in the Global Final, which will be held online this year, from 6-9 November.

The student’s achievements were honoured at an online awards ceremony attended by high-ranking government officials and industry leaders.

The Nigerian, Tanzanian, Ugandan, and South African teams stood out from more than 40 African teams during the fierce regional competition. This year, more than 50,000 students from 14 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa participated in the Huawei ICT Competition, the biggest attendance so far. The move to online also allowed more students to be part of this event.

Mr. Hou Tao, Global Vice President of Huawei, highlighted the impressive enthusiasm of the students, which is much needed…