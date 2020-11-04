Nile University of Nigeria confirms resumption dates for 2020/2021 Academic SessionFeatures — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nile University of Nigeria will commence the 2020/2021 academic session on October 19th for its 200-400 Level students (including Transfer and Direct Entry students) and Postgraduate students. The University’s incoming 100 Level students are expected to resume on November 9th, commencing with orientation activities to familiarize themselves with campus life, student support services, and also to register for their respective classes among other activities in preparation for the start of lectures on November 23rd.

Speaking on the separate resumption dates, Nile University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Osman Nuri Aras, stated that the decision to have different start dates for the various categories of students was influenced by the COVID19 pandemic. According to the Vice-Chancellor, “The pandemic caused a significant disruption to the academic calendar which required our University to adapt accordingly. In particular, the delays in this year’s WAEC and NECO…