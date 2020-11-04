Pregnant cadet, others dismissed from police academy





The Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, has dismissed 26 cadets for flouting the code of conduct and academic deficiency. Among those dismissed was a female cadet tested positive to pregnancy. The commandant of the academy Assistant Inspector General of Police, (AIG) Ibrahim Zanna, revealed the development during the matriculation ceremony of the 7th regular cadets’ […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper