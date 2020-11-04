Rapper DaBaby's Brother Glen Johnson Commits Suicide





Rapper Jonathan Lyndale Kirk popularly known as DaBaby is in mourning following the death of his older brother Glen Johnson who committed suicide on Tuesday. Reports have it that Johnson died in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death came shortly after he shared an Instagram video […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper