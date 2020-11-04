Sloppy Man Utd punished by Istanbul Basaksehir





Manchester United produced a shambolic first-half defensive display as they slipped to a 2-1 Champions League defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, struggling badly in the Premier League, failed to reproduce the zest and intensity they showed in impressive wins against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig last month. The three-time European […]

