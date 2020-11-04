Trump, Biden eye Electoral College in 12 battleground states | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pre-election votes hit 102m

The world waits as less than 20 percent of United States’ 158 million eligible voters filed out to conclude the voting process for the 2020 Presidential elections in 50 states.

Both candidates — Republican Party’s President Donald Trump and Democrats’ Joe Biden — in their last-minute campaigns in key swing states played smart.

Polling agencies have, in the last few days, remained consistent in predicting a Biden win.

Thirteen states are, at the moment, a source of…