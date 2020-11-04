Where the key states stand in tight US election | The Guardian Nigeria News

The result of the US presidential election is hanging on the vote count in a handful of key states, with the race too close to call so far.

Democrat Joe Biden currently holds 238 electoral votes — including Arizona, which the Donald Trump team says could change — compared to 213 for the Republican president.

In order to win, 270 electoral votes are needed. Those votes are divided up proportionately among the states.

Much of the delay has resulted from a flood of mailed-in ballots due to the coronavirus — and those types of votes tend to favor Democrats.