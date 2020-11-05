ASUU, FG talks suffer setbackNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• As NASU, SSANU reject ASUU’s UTAS, unveil own payment platform

• ‘IPPIS has beneficiaries in and outside government, it should be investigated’

Indications from ongoing negotiation between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), is unlikely to yield positive result soon.

The Guardian gathered yesterday in Abuja that while ASUU insists on using its indigenous platform – University Transparency and Accountability System (UTAS) – to pay its members or simply return teaching staff to the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), the government insisted that UTAS is not going to be feasible in the next six months. It also ruled out a return to GIMFIS, saying the platform has been dismantled.

This has now formed a stumbling block to the conclusion of the agreement, as this is the only area of disagreement between the two…