Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa on Wednesday presented a budget of N156.58 billion for the state’s 2021 fiscal year to the state’s House of Assembly. The budget was tagged as “Budget of Sustained Economic Growth and Social Transformation-Meeting the Next Level Agenda II”. Badaru said that it is higher than the 2020 Original and Revised […]

The post Badaru presents N156.5bn 2021 budget to assembly appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper