Biden inches closer to U.S. PresidencyWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Leads in Electoral College votes

• Pennsylvania, Michigan wait on mail votes

Joe Biden has taken a slim lead in Tuesday’s Presidential election, claiming 237 electoral votes, as opposed to incumbent President Donald Trump’s 213. Trump had, early morning of Tuesday, won the battleground state of Florida with a higher margin than he did in 2016. There are 29 electoral votes in Florida.

Trump also clinched the entire 38 electoral votes in Texas by defeating Biden in popular votes cast.

By winning the state of Texas, the Republicans shattered Biden’s hope of being the first Democrat to win the state since 1974.

Until Tuesday, election polling has consistently put Texas up for grabs, with Democrats standing a good chance.