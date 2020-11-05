Grammys Rename Best World Music Album Over “Connotations Of Colonialism”Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Recording Academy has announced that the Grammy Award for “Best World Music Album” has been renamed. The award will now be called “Best Global Music Album”.

The award which is presented annually to recording artists for quality albums in the world music genre has now been renamed to reflect a “more relevant, inclusive” term.

The Recording Academy, in a statement on Monday, said: “As we continue to embrace a truly global mindset, we update our language to reflect a more appropriate categorization that seeks to engage and celebrate the current scope of music from around the world.

“Over the summer we held discussions with artists, ethnomusicologists, and linguists from around the world who determined that there was an opportunity to update the best world music album category toward a more relevant, modern, and inclusive term… The change symbolizes a…