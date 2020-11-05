Irate youths set bus ablaze as driver kills motorcyclist in Ibadan | The Guardian Nigeria News

A commercial bus was, in the early hours of yesterday, set ablaze by some angry youths after the driver had allegedly killed a motorcyclist in Ibadan, Oyo State capital. The accident occurred at Idi-Ape area of the city.



According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver, who escaped being lynched, was accused of driving against traffic when he rammed into the motorcyclist and another oncoming vehicle. Immediately after the crash, the driver escaped from the scene, abandoning kegs of vegetable oil inside the vehicle.



Two other injured persons were rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the area where they are receiving medical attention.



Uche Chukwurah, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, confirmed the incident to newsmen. Chukwurah said the accident involved a bus, a car, and a motorcycle.



She further stated that eight persons were involved in the accident, out of whom only the motorcyclist died. The sector commander said the accident might have been…