Jega, Soludo to grace #FixPolitics public launch | The Guardian Nigeria News

The immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Atahiru Jega, will lead Nigerians from diverse political parties and organisations to speak at the public launch of #FixPolitics on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Notable young Nigerians that will join the former INEC chairman to canvass on fixing Nigeria’s politics include Aisha Yesufu, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Jude Abaga(also known as M.I Abaga), Cynthia Mbamalu, Yemi Adamolekun, Samson Itodo, among others. Dike Chukwumerije will render the Spoken Word on #FixPolitics.

Felipe Calderon and Dr. Joyce Banda, former presidents of Mexico and Malawi, respectively, have confirmed their participation. Calderon will deliver the keynote speech, while Prof. Remi Sonaiya, a former presidential candidate, will give the welcome address.

The programme itinerary showed that Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Fakhrriyah Hashim and Adamolekun are expected to speak at the first panel session titled, “Is there…