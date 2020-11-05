Kebbi generates N8 billion out of N9 billion target for 2020





Chairman of Kebbi State Board of Internal Revenue Iliyasu Arzika Jega has said that the agency has generated N8 billion out of N9 billion targeted for internal generating revenue in 2020. Jega made the announcement at the 2019/2020 IGR Excellence Award in Birnin Kebbi and stated that the board has achieved about 90% improvement on […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper