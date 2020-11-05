NFF ‘combs Abuja’ for money ahead of Super Eagles, Leone Stars’ clashSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

•Ministry rules out fans from AFCON qualifier

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is still ‘combing Abuja’ in search of the funds to organise the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between the Super Eagles and Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, which holds in Benin on November 13, top officials of the federation have revealed.

The NFF secretariat is expected to temporarily relocate to Benin City tomorrow, while Super Eagles players and their officials will start arriving on Sunday.

The Guardian learnt yesterday that the NFF has not received money from the supervising sports ministry to persecute the match, which will be the first competitive game for the Super Eagles since the resumption of sports activities after the COVID-19 lockdown.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said the delay in securing the needed fund for the match was giving top NFF…