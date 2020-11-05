North gets more punches over social media, EndSARSNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Northern group accuses leaders of confronting minor issues

• North subverting unity, say, Clark, Adebanjo, Nwodo, others

• Stop painting EndSARS protesters in dark colours

• PDP says it rejects moves to stifle social media

More voices, yesterday, lashed out at the leaders of the northern region for the decision to restrict the social media, in addition to other controversial resolutions taken at its Monday Kaduna meeting.

The meeting was attended by governors, lawmakers, traditional rulers, and other prominent citizens of the region.

The meeting condemned the EndSARS protest, saying it was meant to topple the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also in attendance were the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar,…