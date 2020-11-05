NY Times sees gains as subscriber base tops 7 millionWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The New York Times said Thursday profits rose in the past quarter, lifted by gains in paying digital readers, as its total subscription base topped seven million.

The prestigious US daily said net profit rose to $35.5 million in the third quarter, more than double the level from a year earlier, while revenues rose 13 percent to $301 million.

The Times said that revenue from digital subscribers in the quarter — which rose to some six million — was for the first time higher than that from print subscribers.

“For the second quarter running, total digital revenue exceeded print revenue. And for the first time, total digital-only subscription revenue exceeded print subscription revenue, making digital-only subscriptions not just the central engine of the company’s growth,” said Meredith Kopit Levien, who took over earlier this year as president and chief…