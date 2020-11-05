PSG coach Tuchel dismisses speculation over future after Champions League loss to Leipzig

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel waved away questions over his future after a 2-1 defeat at RB Leipzig on Wednesday dealt a major blow to the Champions League aspirations of last season’s runners-up.

Emil Forsberg’s second-half penalty gave Leipzig victory in their Group H clash after Christopher Nkunku cancelled out Angel di Maria’s opener.

Di Maria crucially missed a penalty which would have put the French champions 2-0 up despite them coming to Germany without both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe due to injury, and they ended this game with nine men after the late sendings-off of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Presnel Kimpembe.

It is a damaging defeat for PSG, who beat Leipzig 3-0 in the semi-finals of last season’s competition in Lisbon in August.

Less than three months after leading the Qatar-owned club to the final for the first time, Tuchel has overseen a poor start to this season’s group stage and speculation is growing that he might not even last until the end of the…