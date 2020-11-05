Two Nigerians, Agbaje, Oye win in U.S. election





Two Nigerian-Americans have won their respective positions in the ongoing United States general elections. Nine Nigerian-Americans had vied for different positions in the election, with two already declared winners. At the federal level, Oye Owolewa, whose father is from Kwara State and mother from Oyo State, has been elected as a shadow (non-voting) Representative out […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper