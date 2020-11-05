US mediaWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
2


Trump and Biden 1

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 04, 2020 shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) in Wilmington, Delaware, and US President Donald Trump (R) in Washington, DC both pumping their fist during an election night speech early November 4, 2020. – President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls closed across the United States — and the American people waiting for results in key battlegrounds still up for grabs, one day after the US presidential election November 03. (Photos by ANGELA WEISS and MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden on Thursday edged toward the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House, but several battleground states were still in play, as incumbent President Donald Trump cried foul over the ongoing vote count.

As it stands, there are five states still left uncalled, including major prizes such as Pennsylvania, and key…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR