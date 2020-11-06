COVID-19 won’t stop our support for Nigerian child – UNICEF





UNICEF says the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) will not stop its support and interventions toward the welfare and protection of rights of children in Nasarawa state and the country in general. Dr Zakari Adam, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Kaduna, gave the assurance in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia […]

