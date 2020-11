Debutants Adorable Angels upset Kada Queens as Kano Pillars also win | The Guardian Nigeria News

It was a good day for new entrants, Adorable Babes of Ilorin, as they defeated their more illustrious opponents, Kada Queens of Kaduna 29-25 in the ongoing Prudent Energy Handball League holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The Ilorin-based team have two wins from three games and have played like seasoned campaigners despite debuting the Prudent Energy Handball League. Yesterday’s game was keenly-contested but the Adorable Queens did enough to earn the victory.

In another game, Desert Queens lost to Safety Babes 16 to31 to bounce back to reckoning after losing their opening game to Edo Dynamos. In the men’s category, defending champions, Kano Pillars beat Plateau Vipers 34 to 21, while Rima Strikers lost to Lagos Seasiders 28 to 29. Strikers and Seasiders were inseparable in the game but it was the Lagos team that did enough to win the tie and better their chances of doing well in the competition.

Today, Lagos Seasiders will take on Delta Force, Safety…