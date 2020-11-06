El-Rufai disowns 2023 campaign posters





Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Friday denied being behind the posting of campaign posters of him as vice presidential candidate in Nigeria’s next presidential election running with Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi in 2023. El-Rufai, who was fielding questions from newsmen after he met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said he had also called […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper