EndSARS: Buhari meets monarchs, delegates Gambari to engage stakeholders | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has delegated his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, to lead high profile government officials to various parts of the country to engage with youths and other stakeholders as part of the process to address their grievances.

Prof Gambari’s assignment came after President Buhari’s Thursday meeting with selected traditional rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, in Abuja.

The Chief of Staff is expected to report back to the President on the various perspectives gleaned from the engagements. Specifically, Buhari stressed the imperative of traditional rulers’ support in his administration’s determination to address the demands of the country’s youths.

At a meeting in the State House with the delegation of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria led by the Sultan, the President told the monarchs that “we have heard the loud cries of our youth and children, and we are attending to…