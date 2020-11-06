FAO launches Oct/Nov 2020 food security, nutrition report | The Guardian Nigeria News



The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on Thursday in Abuja launched the Oct/Nov 2020 food insecurity and nutrition report, known as “Cadre Harmonise (CH)’’.

The launching of the report was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The Cadre Harmonise is the tool adopted for use in gauging the food insecurity and nutrition situation of countries in the Sahel where member countries, including Nigeria, applied for the outcome of the analysis to prevent food crisis and identify the areas affected and the populations.

The report looks at food crisis situation in 16 states – Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Gombe, Zamfara – and the FCT.

The report stated that more than 13.8 million Nigerians will need urgent attention between now and Aug. 2021 in the states listed.

The report also stated that more than nine million Nigerians are…