Johnny Depp Quits Fantastic Beasts Series | The Guardian Nigeria News

Johnny Depp has announced he is stepping down from his role in the Fantastic Beasts film series “in light of recent events”.

The US actor previously appeared in the title role of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald and was due to reprise his role in the follow-up film, which had been slated for release in 2021.

However, in a statement posted on Instagram, he explained that he was leaving the series, which is set in the same universe as the Harry Potter films, at the request of the production company Warner Bros.

In a statement, he wrote: