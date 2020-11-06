Johnny Depp Quits Fantastic Beasts Series | The Guardian Nigeria News

Johnny Depp has announced he is stepping down from his role in the Fantastic Beasts film series “in light of recent events”.
The US actor previously appeared in the title role of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald and was due to reprise his role in the follow-up film, which had been slated for release in 2021.
However, in a statement posted on Instagram, he explained that he was leaving the series, which is set in the same universe as the Harry Potter films, at the request of the production company Warner Bros.
In a statement, he wrote:
In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days. Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in…
Source: Guardian Newspaper