Nigeria reaching maximum capacity to borrow, says El-Rufai | The Guardian Nigeria News

•’We must be proactive to avoid external shocks’

• Avoid unnecessary spending, Sanwo-Olu charges counterparts

•Tasks tax experts on revenue generation

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has raised the alarm that the country has almost reached its maximum capacity to borrow. He said that with the collapse of the crude oil prices, the nation should be more proactive to avoid external shocks.

The governor, who spoke yesterday at the 22nd Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) held in Lagos, said the country should start developing tax extraction capacity and create an effective tax system that influences structural change.

El-Rufai, who spoke on “Taxation and Economic Competitiveness: Imperatives for…