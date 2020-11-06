NRC generates N1.4bn IGR, remits N245m to TSA in 2020 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Friday said its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) as at Sept. 30 stood at N1.4billion as against N4.4billion projection for 2020.

Mr Fidets Okhiria, Managing Director of NRC, in a statement said the sum of N245million was remitted to the TSA as at Oct.31.

Okhiria said this at the 2021 Budget Defence to the Joint Committee of Land and Marine transport at the National Assembly in Abuja.

He said that the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affected its operations as train services were stopped during its peak, thus affecting the IGR projection for the year.

“The Joint Committee should also note that for the year 2020, the Corporation presented a separate Internally Generated Revenue & Expenditure Budget.

“The sum of N1.4billion has been generated as at Sept. 30 against the projection of N4.4billion from our core activities, representing 32 per cent performance.

“It is necessary to mention that our train services were stopped and…