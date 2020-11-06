Reinstated House of Reps member affirms confidence in judiciary | The Guardian Nigeria News

A reinstated member of the House of Representatives, Suleiman Lere, representing Lere Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, has affirmed his confidence in the nation’s judiciary.

He also affirmed his commitment to meeting his constituency’s needs

Lere said these while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday following his reinstatement by the Court of Appeal

He commended the nation’s judiciary for being committed to truth and justice, adding that his confidence in the judiciary had been boosted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal, sitting in Kaduna on Sept. 30, reversed its earlier decision on the sack of Lere from the House of Representatives.

Lere had spent barely eighth month in the house when he was sacked by the court.

He commended his constituency members for standing by him in the course of the legal tussle, saying that the period was a traumatic one for him.

According to him, “the case started on Oct. 7,…