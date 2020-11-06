Saudi Arabia Ladies tourney excites Georgia Oboh | The Guardian Nigeria News

The stars are shining brightly for Nigeria’s teenage golf star, Georgia Oboh. The junior Olympian, who last year became the first Nigerian to be admitted into the Ladies European Tour (LET), has been on the list of most of the major championships across the world, which is a testament to the rapid rise in stature she has achieved barely two years after joining the professional rank.

Now her boat is set to dock in Saudi Arabia, where she has been listed among the contestants for the 2020 Saudi Arabia Ladies Golf Tournament. The competition will hold next week.

Oboh restarted her search for laurels after the COVID-19 lockdown with the Scottish Ladies Open before moving to the Czech Ladies Open near Prague, Czech Republic, and the VP Bank Ladies Open on the Ladies European tour.

Oboh has also exhibited her skills tournaments in Switzerland and Spain, with some noticeable improvement in her scores from the same time last year in her scoring averages on tour and her…