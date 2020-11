The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), yesterday, accused the state government of sponsoring faceless groups to attack the people of the area.Its officials insisted that Governor Nasir El-Rufai had not shown any empathy to the victims of various attacks

