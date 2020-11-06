Why Ladoja was impeached, removed as Oyo governor – Obasanjo





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that former Gov. Rashidi Ladoja was impeached and removed as governor of Oyo State for being ungrateful to Chief Lamidi Adedibu and Chief Yekinni Adeojo. He made the disclosure on Thursday during the launching of former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala’s autobiography titled Amazing Grace in Ibadan. The News Agency of […]

