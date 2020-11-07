FG assures of completion of projects in Benue State | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government has assured the Benue State indigent of completion of ongoing projects to boost socio-economic, and political development in the state.

Sen. George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs gave the assurance on Friday, when he received Benue South zone C All Progressive Congress (APC) party Stakeholders in his office in Abuja.

Akume listed some of the ongoing key projects to include, Oju-Otukpo-Oweto road construction, Oju-yaha road construction, Federal University of Medical Sciences Otukpo and Federal Collage of Education among others.

“The University of Medical Sciences sited in Otukpo has appointed the principal officers and it is ready to kick start, and it is the first of its kinds in Nigeria and this is a very huge investment in the state,’’ Akume said.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has embarked on lots of viable projects across the country, adding that Benue people would not be left out from…