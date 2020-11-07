FG seeks support of South-East leaders on social media regulation | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government on Saturday solicited the support of South-East governors and leaders in the zone on social media regulation to check fake news and misinformation of Nigerians.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, made the appeal while speaking at a presidential delegation interaction with South-East governors and other leaders of the zone in Enugu.

Mohammed said that the #EndSARS protest and agitation that turned violent and destructive in the country were brought about by fake news emanating from the negative use of social media.

According to him, the purported massacre leading to the EndSARS protest only happened on social media.

He said some Nigerians were misled by fake news on social media which turned out as hatred for the police as well as public and private property.

“It is time we must regulate social media; regulation in this term does not mean stopping or gagging social media but making its users more responsible.

“It…