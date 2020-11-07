How young U.S. voters ‘trumped’ Republicans | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Democrats celebrate ‘victory,’ as Trump fights back

• Georgia heads to recount

•It’s happy day for America, says Speaker Pelosi

As votes were being counted in the final few states, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Friday morning, said Joe Biden’s electoral victory was “imminent.”

She said Biden would soon no longer be referred to as the former vice president but “president-elect. It is a happy day for our country…because Joe is a unifier,” Pelosi said in a press conference held in the U.S. capitol.

Meanwhile, a top election official in the state of Georgia said he would expect a ballot recount in the battleground state. “With a margin that small,…