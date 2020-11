Donald Trump, refusing to concede defeat in the US presidential election, said Saturday that Joe Biden was “rushing to falsely pose as the winner” after television networks declared the Democrat’s victory. “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to […]

