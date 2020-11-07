UK bans entry from Denmark after Covid mink outbreak | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
4


Soldiers wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) assist members of the public at The Exhibition Centre in Liverpool, set up as a mass and rapid testing centre for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, on November 6, 2020. – To avoid extending the lockdown, Johnson is pinning his hopes on an ambitious new programme of Covid testing to detect and isolate infected people, starting with a city-wide trial launching in Liverpool today. (Photo by Peter Byrne / POOL / AFP)

Britain on Saturday banned entry to all non-resident foreigners coming from Denmark after a mutated version of the coronavirus linked to mink farms was found in humans.

The abrupt ban was announced by the Transport Department overnight shortly after 0200 GMT, and took effect at 0400 GMT.

“This decision to act quickly follows on from health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in mink farms,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

“Keeping the UK public safe remains our…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR