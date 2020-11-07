UK bans entry from Denmark after Covid mink outbreak | The Guardian Nigeria News

Britain on Saturday banned entry to all non-resident foreigners coming from Denmark after a mutated version of the coronavirus linked to mink farms was found in humans.

The abrupt ban was announced by the Transport Department overnight shortly after 0200 GMT, and took effect at 0400 GMT.

“This decision to act quickly follows on from health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in mink farms,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

“Keeping the UK public safe remains our…