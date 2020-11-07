With tourism seminar, ANJET sets agenda for Nigeria’s COVID-19 recovery | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr. Folorunso Coker, Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, Director General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe will lead a host of top industry players, including Founder, Akwaaba African Travel Market, Ikechi Uko, for the 2020 edition of the Tourism Seminar organised by the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET).

Billed for Tuesday, November 17, under the theme, Post COVID-19: Recovery strategies for the tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria will hold at the Citi Height Hotel, Ikeja Lagos.

According to a statement signed by ANJET president, Mr Omololu Olumuyiwa, the seminar is organised on the sidelines of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) World Tourism Day of September 27, every year.

Olumuyiwa…