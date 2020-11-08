Alain Sinfield: Charting A New Course For 9mobileGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Telecommunications as an industry, has changed along with people’s need to connect—faster, more reliably and free from physical constraints. This resilient industry has progressed from landline telephones and dial-up Internet connections to delivering mobile-first connectivity to customers constantly on the go.

Telecoms companies, also known as “telcos,” aiming to stay competitive in this rapidly shifting marketplace must figure out how to deliver the products and services people want, consistently—and at a price that allows them to remain both competitive and, viable.

Accordingly, it’s a delicate balancing act that requires both insight into what customers really care about and the technological capability to provide it.

Besides knowing what customers want, and being able to deliver it, managerial expertise is equally of great importance, especially in a very competitive environment such as Nigeria. Indeed, in recognition of the enormous task of…