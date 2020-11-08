Beijing loyalists target Hong Kong judges after protester acquittals | The Guardian Nigeria News

The acquittal of dozens of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters -– often accompanied by withering court criticism of police –- has triggered a backlash from Beijing loyalists demanding an overhaul of a judicial system long known for its independence.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong owes much of its success as a financial hub to its transparent legal system.

Unlike authoritarian China’s judicial structure — where opaque courts are party-controlled and convictions all but guaranteed — Hong Kong’s is internationally respected.

But as Beijing cracks down following last year’s huge and often violent pro-democracy protests, judges are now finding themselves in the crossfire of the city’s festering political divide.

Much of that criticism comes from a pro-establishment bloc infuriated by acquittals or perceived light sentences for protesters.

Ta Kung Pao and Wen Wei Po — two staunchly pro-Beijing newspapers based in Hong Kong — have led the charge, publishing articles…