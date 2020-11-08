Casinos enter virtual sorts world through new venturesFeatures — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Online casinos use an array of methods to stay in the race for attention among punters. Many of them offer bonuses and promotions to attract new players and various loyalty or referral schemes to keep those members interested. But one of the latest trends for online casinos to stay competitive is to start offering betting markets in virtual sports.

Virtual dog and horse racing games have long been popular in bricks-and-mortar bookmakers as well as some online sites. But new ventures into the virtual arena are a little more sophisticated and in keeping with new technologies.

One of the latest sports markets you can find at online casinos is eSports betting. eSports has increased in popularity over recent years, especially outside of Asia, as many now regard it as a ‘real sport’. And who is to argue when eSports has been boasting celebrity-like gaming teams, packed out arenas with screaming fans and huge prize funds on…