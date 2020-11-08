Ethiopia's Abiy replaces army chief as Tigray casualties mount





Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed replaced his army chief on Sunday, as reports of wounded soldiers continued to rise in a five-day-old conflict in the country’s northern Tigray region. Deputy army chief Berhanu Jula will take over the Ethiopian National Defence Force, a statement from Abiy’s office said, without giving a reason or specifying the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper