Last-gasp Caicedo grabs a point for Lazio against Juventus





Felipe Caicedo again rescued Lazio, scoring deep into injury time to cancel out Cristiano Ronaldo’s early goal for Juventus in a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Ronaldo had opened after quarter of an hour in Rome but second-half substitute Caicedo once again proved decisive firing in the equaliser five minutes into injury time. The 32-year-old Caicedo […]

